PTA gets ISO 9001:2015 certification for Consumer Protection Division

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification for its Consumer Protection Division (CPD), after a detailed audit conducted by accredited certification body, the British Assessment Bureau. This certification demonstrates the PTA’s commitment to deliver the highest quality solutions to end users in Pakistan through state-of-the-art Complaint Management System (CMS) run by its Consumer Protection Divisions. The PTA is also determined to analyse and address issues of telecom services for continuous improvement, user satisfaction and engagement. The ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally-recognized standard of consistency and competency using robust quality management systems designed to encourage continuous improvement and enhance customer satisfaction.