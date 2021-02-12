Over 5,000 cops deputed for Pak-SA T20 series

LAHORE:Police implemented a comprehensive security plan for first match of Pak-South Africa T-20 cricket series played at Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday.

According to the security plan, police have deputed more than 5,000 police officers and officials for the security of the event and teams. In the supervision of SSP Operations six SPs, 16 DSPs, 55 SHOs, 294 upper subordinates and 130 police reserves were deputed to ensure foolproof security of the players. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the route of the teams, Gaddafi Stadium and adjacent areas to inspect the security arrangements. SP Model Town Dost Muhammad and other senior police officers accompanied Lahore Police Chief. He directed the officers concerned to remain high alert. He stressed the need to adopt more effective strategy to provide foolproof security during these matches. The CCPO while talking to the media persons said Lahore police have always played a pivotal role to restore international events of sports including cricket in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore police have earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international cricket events held in Lahore. He said round the clock monitoring of residential places of teams, matches and movements in and round the cricket stadium has been ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

He said 86 Dolphin Squad and 40 Police Response Unit teams have been deputed to continuously conduct effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers have been deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. An aerial monitoring has been ensured through drone cameras in this regard.