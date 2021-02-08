Three killed in road accidents

LAHORE:Three boys were killed while two others injured in an accident at Chungi Dogaij here on Sunday. Police said that a rashly driven car collided with a rickshaw. As a result, Ahmad, 16, Mustafa 15 and Suleman, 16, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured Tayyab, 13 and Khursheed, 15, to the Manawan Hospital.