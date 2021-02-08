close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 8, 2021

Three killed in road accidents

Lahore

A
APP
February 8, 2021

LAHORE:Three boys were killed while two others injured in an accident at Chungi Dogaij here on Sunday. Police said that a rashly driven car collided with a rickshaw. As a result, Ahmad, 16, Mustafa 15 and Suleman, 16, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured Tayyab, 13 and Khursheed, 15, to the Manawan Hospital.

Latest News

More From Lahore