Man shot dead by wife

LAHORE:A 32-year old man was shot dead by his wife in the Gulshan Ravi police area on Sunday.

Police arrested the victim Jamshed’s wife Shahzadi. The couple used to quarrel with each other over unknown issues. Police shifted the body to morgue. Woman dies of burns: A 50-year old woman died of burns as fire erupted due to gas leakage in the washroom of her house in Rahat Park, Samanabad on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Hafza, wife of Irfan. Cause of fire was unknown. On being informed, the firefighters arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire. The woman had died by the time the firefighters reached the spot. Body was shifted to morgue. Meanwhile, a sub-inspector Waqas received burns due to gas leakage in his Batapur house. The injured Waqas was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Firing case: Two unidentified persons opened fire at the house of Abid Boxer in Model Town on Sunday.

Abid has launched an application in which Rashid Amin Butt, Mir Abdullah and other associates have been nominated. The main gate, front walls and windows of the house and a car parked in the porch were severely damaged.

However, Rashid Amin said that he had nothing to do with the firing nor he knew the shooters. Two held for hurling threats: Police claimed to have arrested two persons on charges of hurling life threats at stage actress Zonirish Bano alias Iram Chaudhry.

The actress had requested the CCPO Lahore to look into her case, on which women police registered an FIR against the accused and with the help of Lytton Road PS, police arrested accused Khurram Shehzad and Zohaib from Harmain Tower, Yateem Khana. During the operation, police also arrested one Adnan and recovered tobacco flavors and ice from his possession.