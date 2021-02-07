‘Killer’ of woman held in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The police on Saturday arrested the man who allegedly opened fire in the house of his in-laws, killing a sister of his father-in-law and injuring his wife and her mother in Bang village a day earlier, locals said.

The locals said Junaid Akbar shot dead a 60-year-old woman after she entered into arguments with him over his wife’s refusal to go with him. Junaid had married the daughter of Gul Zaman a year back but she was refusing to go to her husband’s house. Junaid told police that he used a 12-bore gun and shot the woman first and then separately targeted her wife and mother-in-law and escaped. The two injured women are hospitalised in Booni.