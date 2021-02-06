Govt decides to further curtail expenditures: Dr Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday said the incumbent government had decided to curtail its expenditures further to pass on relief to the common man.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already taken austerity measures to control fiscal deficit, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said macroeconomic indicators was posting positive growth, which showed that the country''s economy was on upward trajectory.

It was due to prudent policies and initiatives, taken by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left the fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

Replying to a question, he said the meeting would be held on agriculture reforms on Monday to bring more transparency in its system to yield desirous results.