Sat Feb 06, 2021
February 6, 2021

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid salute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared a tweet in which the COAS was quoted as saying that it was time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolutions of United Nations.

“Salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & UN resolutions,” said the statement.

