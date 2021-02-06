Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid salute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared a tweet in which the COAS was quoted as saying that it was time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolutions of United Nations.

