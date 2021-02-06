Indian brutalities against Kashmiris highlighted

Islamabad : While the world has not moved beyond rhetoric, the Indian state continues to martyr innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir through fake encounters and other pretexts and 550 days have completed to one of the most brutal, draconian, and inhuman lockdown modern world there, said Rosemary Victoria Schofield, a noted British author, biographer, and historian.

She was addressing a webinar arranged by the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday here on ‘Kashmir under Siege: Pakistan India and an Unending War’ here. The author said Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She regretted that India was killing, injuring, raping, and destroying a defenceless community unabated and the powers that be, turning a blind eye for meagre economic interests as those being killed and maimed are the children of a lesser God.

Ms Victoria Schofield said the bilateral deteriorating politico-diplomatic and security relations surely harboured a live possibility of a dangerous escalation between not two but rather three nuclear powers in the region.

While spending all its precious efforts and resources to isolate Pakistan both regionally and globally, Indian herself stands isolated seriously impacting her moral, political, and democratic credentials, she commented.

Meanwhile, in his message to the Webinar, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, said that currently, the status of human security in Indian Occupied Kashmir, especially political and social security, is troublesome.

A year on since the revocation of the legal status of Kashmir, the situation of individual and personal security is quite worrisome, he said.

Raja Mohammad Sajjad Khan, Coordinator, Jammu, and Kashmir Liberation Cell, in his talk to the Webinar, expressed that after August 5, 2019, the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has changed.

India has snatched the identity of Kashmir through Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill 2019. The status of the state was changed to that of union territories.

Prof Dr. Nazir Hussain, Dean, Social Sciences of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad in his opening remarks said that Kashmiris have been suffering at the hands of Indian occupation forces since 1947. Kashmiris are hostage to Indian policies as well as territory.