Fazl lashes out at PTI govt over ‘Kashmir sell out’

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had sold out Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to India but now shedding crocodile tears to deceive the nation.

“The government has sold out Kashmir to India and established clandestine relations with Israel,” he said this during a meeting with a delegation of JUI, Mardan chapter, in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The delegation, which called on him, was led by JUI district chief Maulana Muhammad Qasim and included Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani,Maulana Qaiseruddin, Mufti Salim Haleemi, Mufti Gul Wali, Mufti Kifayat and others.

The Maulana said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejoiced and congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the landslide electoral victory for his Hindu nationalist party.

He said the government had made life miserable for the poor by hiking oil, electricity and gas prices every fortnight.

He said the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

The JUI chief also said that the opponents were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of medicines, flour and sugar.

He also berated the government for failing to take action against the mafias responsible for the wheat and sugar crises and allowing them to go abroad.

The government, he added, had been increasing prices of medicines to fulfil demands of multinational companies.

Maulana Fazl also alleged the government had mortgaged the country with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that PDM was united and strong enough to send this ‘fake’ and ‘selected’ government home soon.

He said all component parties in the PDM were following the set policies and no party could violate rules of the movement.