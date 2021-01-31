Sharifs patronised every mafia: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Sharif family patronised every mafia in Pakistan, adding that the ringleader of the land mafia, Afzal Khokhar, made unnecessary hue and cry in the National Assembly whereas a bondmaid was constantly giving him instructions.

These views were expressed by Dr Firdous while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. Punjab Police DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera was present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Dr Firdous said the Kaneez Mafia is attached to the PML-N like political parasites. She said PML-N associates following in the footsteps of their leader built huge palaces. She said there is no need to set up a commission if the government is a beneficiary of the Broadsheet scam, adding that the commission would probe utilization of public funds.