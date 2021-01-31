Navy receives advanced warship from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) received the second of four advanced warships of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) attended the launching ceremony of ship as chief guest.

He highlighted induction of these warships will significantly enhance Pakistanâ€™s maritime defence.