close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 31, 2021

Navy receives advanced warship from China

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) received the second of four advanced warships of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) attended the launching ceremony of ship as chief guest.

He highlighted induction of these warships will significantly enhance Pakistanâ€™s maritime defence.

Latest News

More From Top Story