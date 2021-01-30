National Junior Badminton in full swing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sana Hanif of Sindh edged out Punjab’s Tayyaba Shafiq 21-18, 21-18 in the girls’ Under-17 quarter-finals on the second day of the National Junior Badminton Championships in Charsadda.
As many as 53 matches were played in the boys and girls categories on Friday.
Results:
Girls’ Under-17 singles: Sumiya Tariq (Army) bt Miraj Jadoon (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-2, 21-1; Hiba Tariq (Sindh) bt Minahil (Islamabad) 21-16, 21-14; Ayesha Shafiq (Punjab) bt Maria (Balochistan) 21-17, 21-15; Mariyam Hanif (Sindh) bt Rashida (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-13, 21-3; Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) bt Sana (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-8, 21-2; Sana Hanif (Sindh) bt Tayyaba Shafiq (Punjab) 21-18, 21-18.
Girls’ Under-19 singles: Yariha (Balochistan) bt Naba Jawa (Punjab) 21-18, 21-16; Iqra Nadeem (Sindh) bt Zoha Murad (Wapda) 21-18, 21-19; Alja Tariq (Balochistan) bt Fatima Arif (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-3, 21-1.
Girls’ Under-19 doubles (pre-quarter-finals): Sana Hanif and Musfira (Sindh) bt Zahra and Yariha (Balochistan) 21-16, 21-12; Tanzeela Rehman and Miraj Jadoon (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Iqra Nadeem and Maryam Hanif (Sindh) 21-12, 21-16; Ammarah Ishtiaq and Ayesha Shafiq (Sindh) bt Shara and Maria (Balochistan) 21-7, 21-7; Sumiya Tariq (Army) and Alja Tariq (Balochistan) bt Zoha Murad (Wapda) and Noor (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-4, 21-4; Tayyaba Shafiq and Saman Shafique (Punjab) bt Lubna and Saman Shahzadi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-14, 21-12.
Boys’ Under-15 singles (pre-quarter-finals): Sangheen (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Muhammad Mohid (Sindh) 21-7, 21-10; Malik Ghasif (Army) bt Haroon (Balochistan) 21-4, 21-0; Muhammad Zaid (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Muhammad Ahmad (Punjab) 21-10, 21-8; Abdullah Tahir (Punjab) bt Muhammad Hashmi (Sindh) 21-10, 21-5; Fahad Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Hussain Shahzad (Punjab) 21-10, 21-12; Zain Bajwa (Punjab) bt Saim Ali (Punjab) 21-12, 21-16; Aman Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Najam Ul Saqib (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-14, 21-13; Amer Hassan Janjua (Islamabad) bt Taimoor Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-19, 20-22, 21-19.