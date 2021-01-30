KP Assembly committee asks PHED official to submit in-depth replies

PESHAWAR: Standing Committee on Public Health Engineering Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has asked the department high-ups to submit in-depth replies to the questions of the assembly members to satisfy them in all respects

An official statement said that Asia Saleh Khattak chaired the meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on Friday. MPAs Muhammad Idrees, Rabia Basri, Mir Kalam khan, Amjad KAfridi, Anita Mahsud, Khushdil Khan and Dr Sumera Shams, Secretary PHE Department as well as officers concerned of the PHE and LG departments, PSC and KP Assembly attended the event.

The department further directed to furnish area-wise details of non-functional water supply schemes. It was also decided that the committee members would visit each and every district of the province including the merged areas to oversee the on-ground situation.

On the occasion, the senior officials of the department and TMAs of different areas briefed the committee on mechanism of resolving public complaints regarding water supply schemes and details of grants and funds being provided for the purpose.

The officials also briefed the committee on installing solar tube-wells for ensuring uninterrupted water supply in various parts of the province. Various decisions were also taken and necessary directions issued to the quarters concerned.