Charles tours late grandmother's beloved castle in first Kent visit as King

The 76-year-old monarch visited The Queen Mother's Garden and planted a commemorative tree

King Charles III marked his first visit to Kent today since his coronation two years ago.

On Thursday, July 10, the 76-year-old monarch visited the coastal towns of Deal and Walmer, where he toured historic castles, took part in a beach clean-up, learned about the RNLI’s heroic rescue efforts, and honoured his family’s ties to the region.

According to the royal family’s official Instagram account, “From medieval heritage to modern community spirit, The King spent the day learning about this coastal town’s enduring character.”

Charles began his visit by arriving via helicopter at Walmer Castle — the official residence of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports, a title once held by his late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

At Walmer Castle, Charles met representatives from the 14 coastal towns that make up the Confederation of Cinque Ports and explored the Queen Mother’s Garden, where he planted a horse chestnut tree in her memory.

The King also toured Deal Castle as its once-abandoned walled Captain’s Garden has been revived by local volunteers into a green haven for the community.

Beyond royal traditions, Charles spent time with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Walmer Station team to learn about their heroic rescue efforts.