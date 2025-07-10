Tom Cruise ready to bury the hatchet with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Tom Cruise has recently revealed he’s ready to bury the hatchet with former wife Nicole Kidman.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that he wanted to make peace with Nicole’s current husband Keith Urban.

It is believed that Top Gun star “used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith,” said an insider.

Interestingly the source shared, “He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn't good enough for Nicole and couldn't believe she'd ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom's perspective has shifted.”

The insider mentioned that Tom “has come to respect” Keith as he tried to “clean up his drug act”.

The source further said that Mission: Impossible actor eager to mend fences and looked forward to “a fresh chapter” with Nicole and Keith.

“No doubt it helps that Tom's madly in love with Ana de Armas. That's shifted his perspective on everything in life because he's just so darn happy,” noted an insider.

The source added that the Hollywood actor “is seeing things through a much different lens” after his relation with Ghosted actress.

“Tom is now able to admit that he hasn't always handled things the right way when it comes to Nicole or Keith,” continued an insider.

However, the Hollywood actor pointed out that he wanted to end the feud now.

“He's told friends he doesn't want to be the kind of guy who holds grudges forever,” added an insider.