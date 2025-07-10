Tom Hanks rings into 69th birthday with a splash

Tom Hanks proved that age is just a number by literally diving into his 69th birthday.

Ringing in the new year and celebrating another trip around the sun, the Forrest Gump star took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a thrilling video.

"#1 How to celebrate turning 69!" he wrote in the caption of the clip, which featured a scenic shot of the sea. In the video, the Toy Story voice star suddenly appeared from above the frame and dove into the water, leaving a dramatic splash behind.

He also invited fans to join him for a birthday-themed radio show the next day where he would play fan-requested songs as well.

The Catch Me If You Can actor signed off the message with his signature "THanks."

Hanks, born on July 9, 1956, is an acclaimed American actor, producer, filmmaker, and is widely regarded as one of the most beloved and respected figures in Hollywood.

During his prolific career spanning over four decades, he earned two Best Actor Academy Awards for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

In addition to his Oscar winning performances, Hanks’ most notable roles include portraying Captain John Miller in Saving Private Ryan, Chuck Noland in Cast Away, Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more.