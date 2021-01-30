Students seek release of fellows

LAHORE:Dozens of students gathered outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday and held a peaceful protest demonstration to condemn recent torture of students by guards of a private university and arrest of a number of students by Lahore police. The students reached the venue on the call of Progressive Students' Collective (PSC) Lahore and chanting slogans demanded immediate release of all the arrested students. Similar demos were also held in different cities of the country. The demonstrators demanded of the government to take notice and solve the issues of students. It is pertinent to mention here that students had been protesting demanding the universities to conduct online exams and fee cuts following prolong closure because of COVID-19. Ammar Ali Jan, activist and member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement (HKM) and others also addressed the demonstrators outside the Punjab Assembly. In a social media post, PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman also condemned the torture of students by private guards and their arrests by the police.