Maid tortured to death

LAHORE:A 14-year-old girl was tortured to death in the limits of Iqbal Town police area on Thursday.

The victim identified as Misbah served as a maid in a house in Nargis Block, Iqbal Town. Police shifted the body to morgue. The body bore severe marks of torture, police said. IG also took notice of the murder and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard and arrest the culprits.

Smuggling bid foiled: ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle 466 grams heroin through Cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday. The narcotics were concealed in clothes. The parcel was booked by one Syed Baizad of Bahawalpur in the name of Shazia.

PHP registers 449 cases in two weeks: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) issued its fortnightly performance report. Around 449 cases were registered for violation of traffic laws, 191 cases against illicit arms carriers and 202 cases were registered against drug pushers.

PHP teams recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 19 rifles, 29 guns, 141 pistols, 103 cartridges, 44 magazines, 2,520 bullets, 5,169 litre liquor and 29,893 grams charas from the possession of the arrested criminals.

40 arrested for flying kites in current month: Lahore police registered 38 cases and arrested 40 persons on charges of kite flying during the month of January. Police recovered 1,479 kites and over 53 kite string spools from the possession of the arrested violators. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that parents should support Lahore police in stopping bloody game like kite-flying.

Murder case registered: Shalimar police registered a case against unidentified persons for killing the Imam of a mosque a day ago. The victim Asif, son of Mureed Hussain, 24, was stabbed by unidentified persons. Some unidentified persons visited the house of Asif, who lived in the upper portion of the mosque, locked his wife and daughter in a room, took the victim to another room and slit open his throat. CCPO Lahore constituted a joint team of investigation and directed CIA officers to arrest the culprits involved in the murder.