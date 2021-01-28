Geo ready to present ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

KARACHI: Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's "Seventh Sky Entertainment" iconic serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat " will soon be aired on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel Geo TV.

The talented, well-mannered and young actor of Pakistan Television Industry "Junaid Khan" is playing a parallel central role in this play which will warm the blood of the viewers with his artistic talents. Remember that Junaid Khan has always created his career by playing a unique and amazing role with hard work and dedication. "Kam Zarf, Yariyan, Mohabbatin Aur Chahtein, Mohabbat Na Karyo and Kashf" are the serials in which his brilliant acting has made him one of the best actors in the country. In the showbiz industry, Junaid Khan is considered to be a volcano of talents that completely amazes the viewers with his acting. Presented in the new season of "Khuda aur Mohabbat ", his performance will surely captivate the audience.

An official statement by the production house said: “We are glad that Junaid Khan agreed to be a part of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’. Khan is an actor who gives so much to his craft that we couldn’t think of considering any other options. The role required a certain kind of maturity and his act will enthrall the viewers like never before. His presence in the magnum opus project will add great value.”

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ marks the collaboration of ace director Syed Wajahat Hussain with 7th sky entertainment for the fourth time. In the past, Hussain has had a successful track record of back-to-back hits with ‘Khali Hath’, ‘Yariyaan’, ‘Marzi’ and ‘Silsilay’. Written by the legendary writer Hashim Nadeem Khan; ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.

