Hockey camp established in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) established a training camp for senior team players here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

An official of the PHF said the training camp started under the supervision of National Coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

PHF president Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited the camp. PHF Secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa briefed Khokhar about the postponement of Asian Champions Trophy.

Khawaja Junaid gave a detailed briefing about the training camp and the performance of the athletes to PHF president. Encouraging all the camp trainees, the PHF president said that all the players should continue practising with special care as per the government SOPs to remain safe from coronavirus.

“Considering the current situation of COVID 19, the PHF has decided to divide the players selected for the camp into three sections so that they can perform effectively in the training camp. Pakistan Hockey Federation fully supports its players”.