Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Dozens detained in Nepal

World

KATHMANDU: Police used batons and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of people protesting in Kathmandu against the dissolution of Nepal’s parliament. Political tensions have been rising in the Himalayan nation since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dismissed the legislature in December, accusing members of his Communist Party of non-cooperation. Oli has called elections for April and May, but protests have spread across the country of 28 million people.

