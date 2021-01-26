PM, COAS discuss national security matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed national security matters with the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

A brief statement issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting. “Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” says the statement. This is the second meeting between the prime minister and the army chief this month.