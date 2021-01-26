Sania Nishtar asks students to benefit from Ehsaas Scholarship

MARDAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said that establishment of Women’s University in Mardan is a step towards women’s empowerment.

She expressed these views while addressing a function at Women’s University as a chief guest.

The function was held regarding the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen also addressed the event. Faculty members and students attended the function in a large number.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme was the largest undergraduate program in Pakistan and asked students to benefit from it. She added that the Ehsaas programme was a gift from the prime minister for the talented and needy students of the country.

She said that many students quit studies in matriculation and intermediate levels for lack of finances, which is why the program in the 1st phase provided financial help to students. Dr Sania Nishtar also listened to the problems of the students about Ehsaas programme and assured them of their solution.

Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen thanked the chief guest and requested her to create more opportunities in the future for the students of Mardan, especially in the Ehsas programme.

Later on Dr Sania Nishtar also visited the deputy commissioner’s office where she told media that 65 per cent of Ehsas programme had been completed in the country while 45 per cent of it was complete in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.