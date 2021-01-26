close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 that was scheduled to take place at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, from Tuesday (today) has been postponed for a day.

The SBP Open Tennis Championship will now be played from Wednesday (tomorrow). Pakistan’s former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director. The players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Men’s Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.

Latest News

More From Sports