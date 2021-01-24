Sana accuses Imran of using foreign funding against country

LAHORE: The thief who has been making noise for the last three years has been caught and he has also confessed to the crime in the Election Commission.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media outside Anti-Narcotics Court here on Saturday. “Sugar, flour and medicines have disappeared from the country,” he said, adding the incompetent gang was still stealing flour, sugar and medicines. He said he was indicted in a false drug case as a political revenge and it has been now two years he was attending hearings but nothing has been proved yet. He said the prosecution has failed to provide copies of the statements of witnesses during the two years. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the cases against the fake rulers would be heard in the same courts. He alleged that Imran Khan took money from Israeli and Indian lobby firms and used that foreign funding against the country. He said he has confessed to the crime in the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commission has no option but to punish him. It has been proved that they collected money in the name of suffering humanity and used this funding against Pakistan. The owner of Broadsheet was also a thief and was associated with the present regime, Rana alleged, adding these were the people who were real thieves.

Answering a question, he said a no-confidence motion was also an option under discussion, which can be brought against the present government once the PDM takes a final decision on it.

indictment: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday again deferred the indictment of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah as the prosecution again failed to provide readable copies of the statements of the witnesses to the accused.

The court has adjourned by February 4. Previously, counsel of Rana Sana had informed the court that statements of witnesses against his client yet have not been provided. After which, the court had directed prosecution to provide readable copies of the statements of the witnesses to the accused. However, the prosecution provided the copies which were not readable for the counsel of Rana Sana. On this the counsel of Rana Sana raised objection.

After which, the court has issued directions to the prosecution to provide readable copies to the accused party. Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force and an FIR was registered against him. The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

However, the Anti-Narcotics Force also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15-kilogram heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read. Rana Sanaullah after the hearing while talking to the media alleged that a fake drug case was registered against him on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.