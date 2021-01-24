Shabbir takes lead in Sindh Open

KARACHI: Five-time Sindh Open Champion Shabbir Iqbal took lead on the second day of Jubilee Insurance 22nd Sindh Open Golf Championship 2021 here at Arabian Sea Country Club.

Shabbir gave another good performance and shot six under on a cloudy and windy day during the second round. He recorded five birdies and had a two-day cumulative 11 under par. Matloob Ahmed of LGGC, who had finished 18th on the first day, played better on Saturday and progressed to second position with seven under par.

Mohammad Munir of RGC, table topper on the first day in the professional category, lost his rhythm and was 12th, with a score of four under par. Ansar Mehmood of MGGC came at third place, with seven under par from ninth position on the first day.

Defending champion Ahmed Baig of PAF also played well and finished the second round with 4 under 69 and rose in rank to fourth position from 22nd.

Wisal Khan of PGC shot a spectacular round of 7 under 65, which put him at sixth position with a total of six under par. In the senior professional competition, Tahir Naseem of LGYM played one under par and recorded three under for the 36-hole game to win the title.

Nasir Hussain of PAF came second after scoring a cumulative one under. Mohammad Akram of LGGC played a total of one under, totaling 143 to secure the third position.

In the junior professional competition, Abdul Wadood of MTG played a four under par and recorded two under for the 36-hole game to win the title.

In the amateur event, Muhammad Ali Hai played a 74 to tie in the lead with Nadir Khan who also shot a 74 on Saturday. Dr Waqas Burki shot a 77 to occupy the third position.