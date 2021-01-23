Three burglars nabbed in Jauhar

Three members of the Honda Civic gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with police on Friday.

According to police, seven robbers was trying to flee after robbing a bungalow in Gulistan-e-Jauharâ€™s Block 11. Police reached the scene and attempted to intercept the fleeing suspects. The suspects opened fire at the police team and tried to escape. In retaliation, police also fired back and arrested three suspects after an exchange of fire; however, four companions managed to escape. The arrested suspects were identified as Wasim alias Commando, Javed Shafiq and Amin.

Police also claimed to have recovered mobile phone, cameras, laptop, jewelry and cash from their possession. The gang was involved in several house robberies in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other parts of the city using Honda Civic car.