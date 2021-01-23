Kite twine injures man in Mustafabad

LAHORE:A 40-year old man was injured by a stray kite twine in Mustafabad police area on Friday. The injured man was identified as Shahbaz. The victim was on his way when his throat was cut by a stray kite string. He was admitted to hospital. CCPO also took notice of the incident.

Woman dies: A woman expired in hospital on Friday, 10 days after she was severely beaten by her husband in the Shalimar area. The victim identified as Rehana was severely beaten by her husband on January 13. She was admitted to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 35-year old woman expired in hospital on Friday, a few hours after her condition went critical in Naseerabad police limits. The woman, identified as Marie Doll Lippelpo, married to one Asif Abdullah three years ago, had been staying at her friend Sara's house in Makkah Colony for a few days. The foreigner woman's condition suddenly deteriorated. She was rushed to Services Hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to Mayo Hospital morgue.

arms seized: Iqbal Town police arrested an arms dealer for illegally selling weapons and ammunition. The accused was identified as Ahmad Ali. Police recovered 43 shotguns, seven automatic rifles, nine revolvers, 32 pistols and more than 25,000 bullets and cartridges.

accidents: Around 15 persons were killed and 863 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 808 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. Around 496 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 367 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.