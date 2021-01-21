close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Banarsi thugs exposed again, says Shibli Faraz

Top Story

 
January 21, 2021

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Wednesday that the Broadsheet matter had once again exposed the ‘Banarsi thugs’.

The minister tweeted that this case was a reminder of how the national interest was traded for personal gain. “Those who ruthlessly return to the national treasury must be held accountable,” he said. Shibli maintained that in the past, if these corrupt elements had not got NRO, the country would not have suffered so much.

