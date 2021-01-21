PTI body warns Mansehra leaders to end differences

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governing body in Hazara division has warned the Mansehra chapter of the party to end its internal differences on five tehsil bodies’ reorganisation, otherwise it would intervene in the affairs.

“The governing body has made it clear to the acting president and general secretary to end differences in accordance with their mandate, otherwise it would act under the party’s constitution and set aside tehsil bodies notified by them separately,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the governing body’s secretary information, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the governing body, which met with its president Ali Asghar Khan in the chair, and was attended among others by the general secretary Ali Khan Jadoon, has warned both the acting president Dr Ashfaq and general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati to end their personal differences, otherwise it would reorganise the five tehsils — Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband — using its powers conferred under the party constitution.

Dr Ashfaq had annulled the notification of the five tehsils’ office-bearers after it was issued by the general secretary last month and notified other lists of office-bearers of his choice, which triggered confrontation between both of them.