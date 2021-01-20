Nauman vows to prove himself if given chance against SA

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali on Tuesday said that if given a chance in Pakistan’s playing XI in the Test series against South Africa he would put in his best to contribute effectively in the team’s success.

“If given a chance I will give hundred percent to perform. Even if I get two or three wickets and that helps the team’s cause then definitely it would be a proud moment for me,” the 34-year old Sanghar-born Nauman told a virtual news conference.

“We will see the conditions and act according to the plan of the team management,” said Nauman.

Nauman was the second leading wicket-taker of the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while captaining Northern whose coach was the newly-appointed chief selector and former Test cricketer Mohammad Waseem.

Nauman has been named in the initial 20-man Pakistan’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa starting with the opener here at the National Stadium from January 26.

Nauman has played a lot of cricket and knows well the conditions in Karachi.

“I have played a lot of cricket at National Stadium and is used to Karachi’s weather and will exploit the conditions,” Nauman said.

“My main priority will be to bowl with tight line and length and contain the batsmen. And if during that fight I am able to get wickets it would help Pakistan,” Nauman said.

Nauman played at school level in Sanghar. He then shifted to Hyderabad with his family and started playing regular club cricket. He played Under-19 cricket from Hyderabad, Grade-II from UBL before switching over to KRL and now leads Northern in the domestic cricket.”

Nauman started cricket after being inspired by his uncle Manzoor Ahmad who was an allrounder. Nauman liked Wasim Akram and Brian Lara in his childhood. However when he started bowling, Daniel Vettori, Rangana Herath and Saqlain Mushtaq attracted him and he started watching their videos.