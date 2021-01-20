close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 20, 2021

Emirates to pilot virus ‘travel pass’

World

AFP
January 20, 2021

DUBAI: Emirates and Etihad, two of the Middle East’s biggest airlines, said on Tuesday they would be among the first companies to test an application that allows pre-travel verification of coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

The United Arab Emirates carriers have partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be among "the first airlines" worldwide to trial the IATA Travel Pass, both airlines said in separate statements.

Latest News

More From World