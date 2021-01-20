Emirates to pilot virus ‘travel pass’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Emirates and Etihad, two of the Middle East’s biggest airlines, said on Tuesday they would be among the first companies to test an application that allows pre-travel verification of coronavirus tests and vaccinations.
The United Arab Emirates carriers have partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be among "the first airlines" worldwide to trial the IATA Travel Pass, both airlines said in separate statements.