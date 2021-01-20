Iran convicts US dual citizen on spying charge: media

WASHINGTON: Iranian authorities have convicted an American-Iranian businessman on spying charges, US media has reported, in a recently revealed case which comes amid high tensions between the two countries.

The State Department confirmed late on Monday in a statement to AFP that "we are aware of the reports that Iran has detained another US citizen". It did not identify the person and declined to provide further details, but Iranian media on Thursday reported the conviction of Emad Sharqi, describing him as the deputy head for international affairs at an Iranian venture capital company called Sarava. The Young Journalists Club, a news agency linked to Iranian state television, said Sharqi had been caught "trying to illegally flee the country from western borders".