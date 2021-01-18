Online meeting on embryo transfer held by livestock dept

LAHORE: Modern tools like embryo transfer and cross-breeding are essential for better productivity.

These views were expressed by Additional Secretary (technical) Dr Iqbal Shahid during an online meeting held in livestock department Punjab. The purpose of the meeting was to formulate a strategy for livestock breed improvement and to consult public and private stakeholders in this connection.

During the meeting Sunday, the head of Private Semen Production Unit briefed the participants about IVF technology and said the number of animals with excellent hereditary traits can be increased in a short period of time with the help of this technology. In view of the growing demand for meat, we need to make various breeding programmes viable. The additional secretary (technical) said the department is working not only to increase the production capacity of proven semen but also to increase the production of local breeds with the help of modern technologies. Director General Extension (Dr Naveed Ahmad) said besides livestock breed improvement, work is also being done on animal nutrition.