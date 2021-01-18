Woman, two children die of suffocation

MALAKWAL: A woman and her two children died o suffocation at Mauza Aala here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, Parveen Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ashraf, along with her son Zeeshan, 20, and daughter Umm-e-Rubab, 16, was sleeping in a room. In the meantime, a wood stove burning in the room caused suffocation. As a result, all three persons died.