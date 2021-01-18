Woman, two children die of suffocation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: A woman and her two children died o suffocation at Mauza Aala here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, Parveen Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ashraf, along with her son Zeeshan, 20, and daughter Umm-e-Rubab, 16, was sleeping in a room. In the meantime, a wood stove burning in the room caused suffocation. As a result, all three persons died.