‘Steps being taken to eliminate pollution’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that steps are being taken to eliminate environmental pollution across the division.

Addressing a meeting here, the commissioner said that a comprehensive plan was being launched across the division and the administrative officers, the Environment Department and all stakeholders would take initial steps in this regard.

He said that unfortunately, effective prevention of environmental pollution and preservation of local wildlife and plants and trees had never been given due importance by the high ups in the past.

He said that no concrete and effective measures had been taken for the control of ever increasing pollution, treatment of sewage water and disposal of industrial waste and toxic substances.

He said that a modern system should also be introduced for the disposal of industrial waste and treatment of sewage water to provide a permanent solution to these problems as well as opening of new and vast business opportunities in the solid waste management.