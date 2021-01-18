Police providing security to tourists: IGP

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the police department is playing an important role in stretching out the tourism potential of the naturally enriched Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The government is exploring more and more tourist attractions in order to attract nature lovers from within the country and abroad and we are at the forefront to ensure the safety of our guests,” Abbasi said while addressing the police personnel deployed at the Shogran tourist resort here on Sunday.

Flanked by District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, he said that he was pleased to witness that police personnel deployed at tourist points in Kaghan valley and the rest of Hazara division were providing appropriate security to visitors coming here from across the country and abroad.

He also met tourists who thronged Shogran to enjoy the snow-clad mountains and lush green meadows in the winter and apprised them about the measures being taken by his department for their safety.

The provincial police chief also visited the ongoing anti-encroachment drive at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in Kaghan valley and lauded the police role in maintaining the peace during the drive launched by the district administration in the valley. He later presided over a meeting attended by police officers and others.