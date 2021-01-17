Honduran migrants cross border into Guatemala

EL FLORIDO, Guatemala: At least 4,500 Honduran migrants pushed past police and crossed into Guatemala Friday night, passing the first hurdle of a journey north they hope will take them to a better life in the United States.

Seeking to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, the migrants plan to walk thousands of kilometers through Central America to Mexico and then on to the US.

The crowd of men, women and children -- many wearing masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic -- pushed their way past police and border gates diving the two countries at the town of El Florido, an AFP correspondent said.

A Guatemalan police official said the force had let the migrants cross as there were many families with children in the crowd and that using tear gas at night could have resulted in casualties.

"We won’t leave here until they let us through," said domestic worker Dania Hinestrosa, 23, shortly before attempting to cross the border with one of her young daughters. "We have no work or food, so I decided to go to the United States."