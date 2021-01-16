Bilawal to skip PDM protest outside ECP on 19th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may skip the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan here on Jan 19 due to his scheduled visit to Sukkur and Umarkot in Tharparkar, Sindh.

The multi-parties opposition alliance is scheduled to hold the rally in front of the ECP to protest the alleged delay in decision on foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, PPP parliamentary leader in Senate, Sherry Rehman, and Farhatullah Babar, along with other senior party leaders, will represent the party at the PDM rally. According to the PPP sources, Bilawal had already committed himself to Sukkur and Umarkot visit on Jan 18 and 19. He would be in Sukkur on Jan 18 to distribute flats in the Labour Colony, and on Jan 19 he would be in Umarkot in Tharparkar. However, he would attend the PDM rally in Sargodha on Jan 23, which was being hosted by the PPP. The PPP has activated its workers to make the Jan 19 event a success.