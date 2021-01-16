CM Usman Buzdar slams past govts for ignoring remote areas

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no former government paid attention to the welfare of the under-privileged segments of society and their demand and requirements were badly ignored.

Provincial Minister for Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and the development projects being launched for welfare of underprivileged segments of society.

The minister apprised the chief minister of the performance of his department. Usman Buzdar said that welfare of the destitute and disenfranchised strata was the responsibility of the government and effective measures had been taken for bringing the less privileged segment of society into the mainstream. Scope of the shelter homes was being expanded further. The destitute and the people living in remote areas were intentionally kept away from the benefits of development and progress during the previous regimes, he regretted.

The chief minister said that no former government paid attention to the welfare of the under-privileged segments of society and their demand and requirements were badly ignored. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was supporting the weak segments of society, he added.

“Time has reached to give equal rights to deprived segments of society and fulfilling their genuine demands,” he said.The chief minister said that free medical treatment was being provided to the acid victims by the government for the first time in the history of the country. Interest-free loans had been arranged for their self-employment and skill development. The government came to power for serving people and new projects of public welfare would be launched.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari briefed the chief minister about the ongoing public welfare projects. He said that all-out measures had been taken for rehabilitation of the common man.

Assembly members of PML-N and PPP called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. They inquired after Usman Buzdar and expressed well wishes to him.

The chief minister thanked the assembly members for inquiring after him, said a handout issued here.MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.

Takes notice

The chief minister has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about torture of labourers by the staff of the Orange Line train. The chief minister ordered investigation and taking legal action against the accused. Meanwhile, the police arrested five persons involved in the incident.