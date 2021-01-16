Security steps reviewed for South African cricket teamâ€™s tour

A meeting, held at the Karachi Police Office on Thursday, reviewed affairs related to the provision of security to the South African cricket team arriving in the city for a series.

DIG Security and Emergency Division Maqsood Memon briefed the meeting, which was chaired by Karachiâ€™s additional inspector general of police, about the measures to be taken on the arrival of the foreign cricket team on January 16 (today), its lodging at a hotel, and its movement in the city to take part in the practice sessions and a Test match.

A delegation of the Pakistan Cricket Board also attended the meeting and expressed satisfaction with the security plan of the Karachi police. A heavy contingent of police will remain deployed at the National Stadium, hotels and relevant routes.

Twenty-four senior police officers â€” 59 DSPs, 3,612 head constables/constables, 31 women police personnel, 300 personnel of the Rapid Response Force, and 1,080 commandoes of the Special Security Unit -- will perform security duties on the occasion.

As many as 354 personnel of the Special Branch of the Sindh police will perform their duties at the National Stadium and the hotels in civvies. SWAT teams will also be deployed to deal with any situation.

The traffic police have also already issued an alternative traffic plan to facilitate the motorists on the occasion. Some 1,529 traffic cops will perform their duties to facilitate the movement of traffic.

The meeting noted that the Karachi police had rendered numerous sacrifices for the sake of peace in the city. Participants of the meeting were of the view that the arrival and stay of international players in Karachi proved that peace had been restored in the city.

The meeting was attended by the DIG admin, all zonal DIGs, DIG traffic, SSU commandant, SSP Central, SSP East, SSP South, SP Security 1 and 2, SP Foreigner Security Cell, SP Mohafiz 15, and the SP Security and Technical, Special Branch.