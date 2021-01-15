CPEC to move on fast track in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Having surmounted wide-range challenges, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has cruised into high gear in 2021 gaining traction in the potential areas that constitute modern future of Pakistan.

Upholding the supremacy of transparency, corruption-free and fast-track progress, action plan of CPEC 2021 is a buzzword on national and international landscapes, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

From the onset, CPEC 2021 has focused on agriculture-centric growth, SEZs, Gwadar, ML-1, Rail network, B2B businesses, entrepreneurship, pharmaceutical industry, CPFTA-11, de-carbonization, trade, renewal energy, Optic Fiber Cable, Science & Technology, Eco-Tourism, Culture, new media, skill development, employment generation, and high-tech infrastructure.

In a first media briefing of 2021, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said loud and clear that CPEC in 2021 would boost up agricultural sector as Pakistan was an agriculture country.

He reiterated his admiration for China to adopt Chinese model of development as the best model for Pakistan. “If we can learn from any country in the world, it is China.