Govt to help cope with climate change challenges in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday said the incumbent government has been taking all-out measures to help the Gilgit-Baltistan government to overcome the challenges of environmental degradation, solid waste management, climate change and deforestation.

While expressing the views during his meeting with GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, the SAPM said the Imran-led government is aware of the challenges being faced by the climate-vulnerable GB that may cause negative fallouts for various social and economic sectors, including water, energy and agriculture.

He highlighted that over the recent years, the global warming caused glacial melting, flooding due to glacial lake outburst, riverine floods and shifting rainfall patterns have shown rising frequency and intensity that are affecting badly not only socio-economic lives of the region but the impact also goes on that far to affect those in the southern parts of the country.