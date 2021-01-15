Shamshan Ghat for Hindus and Sikhs inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri inaugurated the crematorium (Shamshan Ghat) in Lahore for Hindus and Sikhs to perform last rituals of their dead ones.

Earlier, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had approved Rs14 million for upgrading of Shamshan Ghat established near Babu Sabu Chowk, Ravi River. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Secretary Admin Rashna Fawad, spokesperson board Amir Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Dr Munawar Chand and all the members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board. The ETPB had built a crematorium on 34 kanals and 13 marlas of land to perform the last rites of Hindus and Sikhs in the outskirts of Lahore 18 years ago but the crematorium was completely destroyed by the floodwaters.