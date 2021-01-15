close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan ops

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Thursday conducted two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideous in North Waziristan where three soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during exchanges of fire.

The security forces had killed two terrorists, including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert in the IBOs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The three soldiers who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia-Ul-Islam, resident of Bannu, and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it added.

