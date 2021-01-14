Madrassa students to be stopped from attending PDM rallies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assigned Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad with the task to ensure madrassa students are stopped from joining any protest by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The federal minister has been directed by the PM to sit with religious scholars and explain to them the government’s priorities.

Reportedly, the prime minister has expressed indignation over gaining the political ends while using religion as cover, and has thus tasked Shaikh Rashid Ahmad who has been given the portfolio of federal minister for interior to make sure students of religious seminaries are kept away from joining political protests staged by the PDM.

The government has thus reportedly decided to gain the confidence of religious scholars by sitting with them and expanding on the policies the government has designed.