Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

Silent cries

Newspost

 
The families of slain coal miners staged a sit-in in extremely harsh weather – the temperature in Quetta dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius. They appealed to the PM to visit them once. The PM told them that he’d come after they buried the bodies. The grieving families only wanted the PM to share their sad moments. What a painful sight! The call of the mourners went unheeded and unhonoured.

Sardar Wadho

Karachi

