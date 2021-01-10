Multiple initiatives taken for PWDs’ solace

Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided indoor health care services worth Rs72,000 under ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme from registered hospital as well as introducing a number of other initiates for the welfare of the Person with Disabilities (PWDs) during 2020.

The free of charge health facility was ensured through a highly transparent and computerised mechanism for those who were unable to get medical treatment in their meagre resources.

National Assembly of Pakistan has passed ‘The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020’ during this time span, a MoHR official told this agency.

The National Committee for Implementation of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other international commitments pertaining to disability has been constituted conducting.

The committee was also mandated to recommend policy, legal and administrative measures for the protection of PWDs rights in line with constitutional and international obligations, besides improving coordination the mechanism among with the stakeholders at the federal and provincial level, he informed.

The committee also conducted capacity building workshops at the provincial level.

Action Plan for Human Rights to further improve human rights situation in the country, prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights was also being implemented.

He added steps for implementation of the action plan to protect the rights of marginalized groups including PWDs were also taken during this time frame.