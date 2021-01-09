New Islamabad IG assumes office

Islamabad: Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman on Friday assumed the charge as new Inspector General of Police, Islamabad.

On arrival at Central Police Office, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him a guard of honor. He had an introductory meeting with all senior officials of police.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman belongs to 25th Common and is serving BS-20. He joined the police force in 1998 as ASP and has served as District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Peshawar, DPO Nowshera, DPO Abbottabad, DIG Malakand, DIG (Special Branch), CCPO Peshawar and also in Intelligence Bureau.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman was serving as DIG (Hazara Division) before his appointment as IGP Islamabad.