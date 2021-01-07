Fleeing robber dies after gun goes off accidentally

A suspected robber died after his pistol went off when he along with his companions was trying to flee after snatching cash from a citizen in the Haroonabad area on Wednesday.

The SITE B police said the suspected robberâ€™s companions escaped on the motorcycle, leaving him behind, after he was injured by with own gun. The suspects had deprived a citizen, Ali Hassan, of Rs300,000 in the Ghani Chowrangi area. Responding to information, police reached the crime scene and found Rs300,000, a pistol and a cell phone on the injured robber. They took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, sharing the findings of the quoting an initial investigation, said the suspect, Naeem Gul, son of Shamim Gul, had been carrying the pistol in his Shalwar and when the gun accidentally went off, injuring him seriously. The deceased was a resident of Baldia Town.

Separately, a suspected robber was injured by the firing of a security guard of a bakery in Surjani Town.

Police said the suspect along with a companion was trying to flee after robbing the bakery when the security guard shot and injured him. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Mugging bids

Two people were wounded in robbery incidents after they put up a fight to save their belongings.

An official of the Saudabad police station said that 35-year-old Wajid Ali, son of Abdul Ghafoor, was injured in a firing incident that occurred in the Moinabad area of Malir. The man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, he added.

The official said that the injured man is a rickshaw driver, adding that two men on a motorbike intercepted his vehicle and attempted to rob him and his passengers.

He said that the suspects shot the driver after he put up a fight, adding that they still managed to make off with Rs25,000 cash.

As for the other incident, an official of the Shah Latif police station said that 32-year-old Zakir, son of Ghulam Ali, was injured by robbers who had broken into his home near the National Highway. The official said that the victim had put up a fight when the suspects attempted to rob his house, so they shot him and escaped, adding that the injured was taken to the JPMC.